When Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood announced they were forming The Smile with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, it was an exciting idea from Day One.

After kicking off their first North American tour just days earlier, the band made their U.S. television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch The Smile perform, ironically, “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” from their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.