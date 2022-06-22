The Smile— the new supergroup consisting of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, as well as Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner— continue to dazzle us with tracks from their new album, A Light For Attracting Attention.

The band is currently planning their North American tour (sorry– no Louisville date on the books), with stops throughout November and December.

But we can get a glimpse of what The Smile shows will be like, with this video the band just shared!

Yorke and company were recorded performing “Open the Floodgates” live at Magazine London in January of this year and you can check out that mesmerizing performance here…

