“The Smoke” is the second single released from The Smile, a band comprised of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood, as well as Tom Skinner from Sons of Kemet. The new tune follows The Smile‘s debut single, “You Will Never Work in Television Again”.

The Smile are performing three sold out shows in London over the weekend. And they are making them available via livestream. More info on seeing those shows be found HERE.

The video for “The Smoke” was directed by BAFTA-winning director Mark Jenkins. Check it out here:

