The Teskey Brothers have shared their take on the classic song by The Zombies, “This Will Be Our Year.” The 1960’s psychedelic-era pop sound of the original is given a soulful arrangement with organs, horns and a hint of Muscle Shoals rhythm section. The “Teskeyfied” version delivers both a timely and hopeful sentiment as we head into 2023.

“We just played it in our way,” says Sam Teskey. “That’s the cool thing—sometimes when you try and cover something and you don’t spend too long trying to make it perfect, you just naturally fall into your own way of playing it and it naturally becomes your own thing.”

Josh Teskey added, “’This Will Be Our Year’ is one of the most beautiful and interesting songs of all time, that everyone SHOULD know but not many people have really heard of… The question I keep asking is ‘how did they fit so many beautiful lyrics into that rhythm and melody?’ It shouldn’t work so well. But it does. I love this song and the sentiment to bring in the new year. ‘This Will Be Our Year’ by The Zombies, the Teskeyfied version. Happy festive season and bring on 2023!”

