Adam Granduciel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the fifth LP from The War On Drugs. The frontman dives into how he found the sound for the new album, taking inspiration from Radiohead and having producer Nigel Godrich show up to their studio, and how he writes lyrics. Granduciel also tells us about covering Bob Dylan live and which of his catalog they may attempt next, as well as the time Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore was once in their audience.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.