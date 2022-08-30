If you’re like us and loved The War On Drugs‘ 2021 release I Don’t Live Here Anymore, we have some exciting news!

The band just announced a limited-edition deluxe box set of the critically-acclaimed album, which will include a 7″ with two previously unreleased tracks, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.”

The I Don’t Live Here Anymore box set will also contain the original album on heavy-weight vinyl and cassette, a booklet with in-studio photos, a poster, postcards, and an embroidered patch.

The set will arrive September 30th and will be limited to just 5,000 copies worldwide.

Watch frontman Adam Granduciel unbox the set…

