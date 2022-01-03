The Weeknd has announced that his next album Dawn FM will be released this Friday. The follow-up to the highly successful After Hours was announced in the cryptic, cinematic style fans have come to love about the “Blinding Lights” artist.

The album trailer describes the project as, “A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd,” and lists Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never as “co-stars.” Mysterious as ever, the clip also shows a Weeknd of advanced age before a voice says, “You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn fm. You’ve been in the dark for way too long, it’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

View the official announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

