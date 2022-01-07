The Weeknd has released his newest album Dawn FM after only announcing it earlier this week. The sudden release is a step in a much different direction than the extended rollout of its predecessor After Hours.

The project features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jim Carrey, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin, Calvin Harris, and Uncut Gems co-director Josh Safdie. It also includes the previously released 2021 single “Take My Breath.”

Stream The Weeknd‘s full new album Dawn FM below on Spotify.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.