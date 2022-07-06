The Wild Things on Concept Albums, Face Crystals, & Working with Pete Townshend

The Wild Things sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Afterglow, the band’s sophomore album that was co-produced by Pete Townshend. Sydney Rae White & Rob Kendrick tell us about how the record slowly morphed into a type of concept album, how they landed The Who guitarist as their guide, and what it was like to have their first post-lockdown show as the opener for The Who at Royal Albert Hall. The husband/wife team also gives us the backstory on first single Only Attraction, live favorite Drunk Again, and their love of face crystals.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.