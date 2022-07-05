Okay, Pras didn’t show up, but this was still pretty cool!

Wyclef Jean was playing New Orleans’ Essence Fest last Friday when he surprised the audience by bringing out his Fugees bandmate, Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Hill delighted fans by joining Jean on several Fugees favorites, including their cover of Roberta Flack‘s “Killing Me Softly”, as well as “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Ready or Not.”

Check out this terrific video of Wyclef Jean‘s performance, with Ms. Lauryn Hill joining him a little over 15 minutes in…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.