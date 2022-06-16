Today (June 16th) marks the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie‘s The Rise and Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. To celebrate, Parlophone Records has shared a special streaming single to mark the album’s 50th anniversary, “Starman (Top Of the Pops Version 2022 Mix).”

The Top Of The Pops broadcast recording, taken from the BBC’s master, was first released on the “Starman” 7″ pic disc in 2012. In 1972, the Musicians Union rules stated that to appear on Top Of The Pops, the artist must re-record their track and sing live over the top.

This version of “Starman” contains the backing track and backing vocals, featuring a one-off Bowie ad-lib “Hey Brown Cow” that was recorded for the show, and adds the lead vocals from the album version. Listen to it below…

And don’t forget a Bowie documentary is coming soon as well.

