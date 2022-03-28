Multi Ultra is an indie rock band out of Nashville but their lead singer Derrick Wesley is from Kentucky. Their new single “Gifts and Curses” explores the light and darkness of desire and once again, is hooky as can be with a catchy chorus and guitar riff. Derrick describes the song “We are each blessed with gifts and curses, the light and dark side of every desire. We want to grow while staying true to ourselves but often face burnout and self-sabotage.” These laments can be heard in the derisive, sing-song bridge “gifts and curses, get it if you earn it.” He continues, ‘“Gifts and Curses” is about finding the courage to learn from failure in order to create something beautiful out of a mess.”

Listen for more singles throughout this year and to “Gifts and Curses” below!