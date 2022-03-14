Thom Yorke released a brand new solo single titled “5.17.” The Radiohead singer created the track for the British drama series Peaky Blinders.

Director Anthony Byrne was ecstatic to include Yorke’s music, and shared his excitement about his and Jonny Greenwood‘s contributions to the score with NME last month saying, “I’m over the moon about all of that.” Byrne went on, “The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it.”

Apple Music lists another Peaky Blinders single from Yorke titled “That’s How Horses Are” that is set to be released on April 2. Listen to “5.17” below.

