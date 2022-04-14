THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from the year where Debby Boone was lighting up our lives, Star Wars gave us a new hope, Dungeons and Dragons and the Atari 2600 found their way into the basements of nerds everywhere, Steve Martin was a wild and crazy guy, the ept pregnancy test became available over the counter, and Slim Fast hit the market. 1977!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Revisiting Yankee Hotel Foxtrot With Wilco

One week after the attack on the World Trade Center, Wilco played songs from their album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot on Sound Opinions. In honor of the album’s twentieth anniversary we’re revisiting that session and the band’s interview with hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.