THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from the year 1968! “Hey Jude” topped the charts, Funny Girl and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang were on the big screens, you could be the cool guy with the Panasonic Tape Recorder, Warren Beatty was a sex symbol, Intel was founded, Elvis ran his Comeback Special, Hot Wheels and Silly Putty were all the rage, Mister Rogers debuted, and everyone was saying “Book ’em, Dano!”

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

1 pm – Singer/songwriter Wesley Dean

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Led Zeppelin, Plus Opinions on Wet Leg & Rosalía

While there have been no shortage of Led Zeppelin biographies over the years, the latest from Bob Spitz is the most in-depth and expansive yet. This week, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with author Bob Spitz about the myths, music and misdeeds of Led Zeppelin. They also review new records from Wet Leg and Rosalía.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.