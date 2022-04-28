THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from the year 1999! We were preparing for Y2K while watching The West Wing and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire on TV and American Beauty and Sixth Sense at the Box Office. Britney sang Baby One More Time and Lou Bega danced to Mambo No. 5, everyone was playing with furbies and finger skateboards, and for some reason showing your thong over low-cut jeans became fashionable.

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Michael Young (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Devo, Plus Opinions on The Linda Lindas & The Regrettes, RIP Chris Bailey of the Saints

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.