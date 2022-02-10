THROWBACK THURSDAY: It was the year of the Rabbit. Charlie Sheen had a breakdown and gave us the phrases #winning and #tigerblood. Adele took over the world with Rolling in the Deep. Prince William married Kate Middleton. Oprah, Harry Potter, and Friday Night Lights all said goodbye. Milk cost $3.57. It’s 2011!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

Stacy Owen (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Songs About Getting Away on Vacation & Opinions on Mitski

Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot are taking a sonic vacation from another pandemic winter by sharing their favorite songs about getting away! They also hear selections from the production staff and they review the new record from Mitski.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.