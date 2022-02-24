THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from the year 2001.

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Legacy of J Dilla with Dan Charnas, Opinions on Big Thief & Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

The music world lost legendary hip hop producer and artist J Dilla far too soon, and for many people, he’s still relatively unknown. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with author Dan Charnas about his book on J Dilla’s rhythmic innovation, artistry and close relationships with Common, Questlove, D’Angelo and more. Plus, the hosts review new albums from Big Thief and Sarah Shook & the Disarmers.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.