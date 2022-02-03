THROWBACK THURSDAY: Mario Bros arrived in Japan, the first mobile phones hit the market, Cabbage Patch dolls were all the rage (Kyle had the cowboy one), and MASH aired its final episode. Songs from the year 1983!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

John Prine’s Debut Album & RIP Meat Loaf

Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot do a classic album dissection of John Prine’s debut album with author Erin Osmon. They also listen to feedback on recent episodes from listeners and bid farewell to Meat Loaf.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.