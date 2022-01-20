THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from the year 1989!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Robert Finley, Opinions on Neil Young, The Weeknd & Turnstile, Plus Peter Bogdanovich

For much of his life, Robert Finley’s musical talent was a buried treasure, but with Sharecropper’s Son he made one of the best albums of 2021. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with Finley about his unconventional path to a music career. They also revisit their 2008 conversation with the late director Peter Bogdanovich about his Tom Petty documentary film. Plus, the hosts review new albums from Turnstile, The Weeknd and Neil Young.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.