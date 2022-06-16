THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from a year that will be a blast from the past. Back to 1985 today! Microsoft Windows 1.0 was released. Back to the Future, The Color Purple, Cocoon, Witness, The Breakfast Club, & Desperately Seeking Susan were big at the box office. The Chinese government banned Back to the Future because of its use of time travel and it was a “disrespectful portrayal of history.” Handmaid’s Tale was released. New Coke arrived. The plastic thingy that saves hot pizza from the top of the box was invented. Robert Downey Jr. was on Saturday Night Live as a full-time cast member. Aretha Franklin’s voice was legally declared as one of Michigan’s natural resources. And finally, a City was Built… On Rock & Roll.

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – The 5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Aimee Mann on the Five Albums That Shaped Her

Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot are big fans of Aimee Mann’s songwriting, so they’ve asked her to choose five albums that shaped her artistic outlook. She shares those albums and what they meant to her at different points in her life on this episode.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.