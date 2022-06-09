THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from a year that will be a blast from the past. Today, it’s 1997 – Titanic, Men in Black, and The Lost World ruled the box office. Silver Charm won the Derby. Pepsi held a contest to win a life-size replica of the Simpsons house or $75,000. The contest winner chose the cash. Princess Diana is killed in a car crash. BIG was murdered. The first Harry Potter book was published. Austin Powers arrived. Lilith Fair was birthed. And Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear.

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – The 5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Songs That Pose Questions, Plus Opinions on Kendrick Lamar & Florence + The Machine

From Who Let The Dogs Out? to Where Have All The Flowers Gone?, all sorts of songs ask questions. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot are joined by production staff to share their favorite question songs. Plus Jim and Greg review new albums by Kendrick Lamar and Florence + The Machine.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.