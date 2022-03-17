ST. PATRICK’S THURSDAY: LISTEN FOR SONGS AND ARTISTS FROM THE EMERALD ISLE – IRELAND!
Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)
John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.
Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)
Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)
5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)
Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)
X-Ray Spex & the Power of Poly Styrene, Opinions on Saba & Shamir
Poly Styrene led X-Ray Spex in the punk explosion of the late 1970s and inspired a generation of riot grrrls in the 1990s. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with her daughter, Celeste Bell, about her new documentary, Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché. They also do a classic album dissection of the X-Ray Spex album Germ-Free Adolescents and review new albums from Saba and Shamir.
Night Visions (11 – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.