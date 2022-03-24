LISTEN TO THE TOP 500 ALBUMS OF THE EARLY 2000’S VOTED ON BY OUR LISTENERS AS WE COUNT THEM DOWN! PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LISTENING BY BECOMING A MEMBER AT 502-814-6565!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.