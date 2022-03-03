THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from the year 1992 – Reservoir Dogs in theaters, Kriss Kross had Kyle wearing his clothes backwards (that’s true), Windows 3.1 is released, 2G is the hot thing in mobile phones, JPEG became the dominant photo file, and fashion had more to do with the 70s revival than really creating anything new. .

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Buried Treasures, Desert Island Jukebox & More

With so much new music, there’s always something worthwhile that deserves more shine. This week hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot share some buried treasures they’ve heard recently. Plus, we hear desert island jukebox picks from Adia Victoria, John Darnielle and Lucy Dacus, and listener feedback.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.