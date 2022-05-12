THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from the year 1987: Everyone was looking for the ghost in the background of Three Men & A Baby while Lost Boys, Moonstruck, Dirty Dancing, and Beverly Hills Cop II soared at the box office. Harry Hamlin was named Sexiest Man Alive. Aretha Franklin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Michael Jackson, U2, Whitney Houston, and Guns n Roses all released landmark albums. We were playing Mike Tyson’s Punch Out on Nintendo. The brick-style cell-phone became popular. Short hemlines and baggy dresses were in for women, while denim jackets and suspender pants were in for the guys… though hopefully not at the same time, but it was the 80s. Reagan made his Berlin Wall speech and The Simpsons made their first appearance as a short on the Tracey Ullman Show

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

Destiny Carter (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – The 5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

The Elephant 6 Mystery Plus Opinions on Jack White & Sharon Van Etten

Elephant 6 was more than a record label, it was an artistic movement that included the bands Neutral Milk Hotel, Apples in Stereo and Olivia Tremor Control among many others. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with Adam Clair about his book on Elephant 6, Endless Endless. Plus Jim and Greg also review new albums by Jack White and Sharon Van Etten.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.