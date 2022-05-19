THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from a year that will be a blast from the past. Today, it’s 1963!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Destiny Carter (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – The 5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Buried Treasures Extravaganza

It’s time yet again for hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot to share some of their buried treasures – new music that’s flying underneath the mainstream radar you HAVE to hear! Whether it comes from the United States or somewhere else in the world, Jim and Greg are always digging for uncut gems. They also receive selections from the production staff and hear from listeners.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.