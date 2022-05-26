THROWBACK THURSDAY – Listen for songs from a year that will be a blast from the past. Today, it’s 2002!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – The 5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:10 pm – Interview with Kofi Baker of The Music of Cream happening at Headliners on June 2nd.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Group, Opinions on Warpaint & Lucius

Lenny Kaye is a guitarist, producer, historian and writer best known for his work with Patti Smith. His newest book tells the story of ten moments that transformed rock and roll. He talks with hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot about all of it this week. Plus Jim and Greg also review albums from Lucius and Warpaint.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.