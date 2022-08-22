Eastern Kentucky native Tiffany Williams has released her debut album All Those Days of Drinking Dust. Although music has always been a part of who Williams is (she remembers that as a child she “would pick stuff out by ear on the keyboard and xylophone”), it is only in the past few years that she has pursued the craft as a living.

Williams is an award-winning author, spent time as a linguistic research assistant and at the Tennessee School for the Deaf, and was a high school English teacher in Eastern Kentucky before packing up for Nashville, TN. Her plans for Nashville were almost immediately halted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that time sent Williams into a creative journey that would lead her to her debut album.

A product of generations of coal miners, Tiffany Williams shares All Those Days of Drinking Dust as a tribute to her Appalachian roots. She teamed up with the accomplished Lexington, Kentucky producer Duane Lundy to bring her vision to life. Lundy spoke on his work with Williams saying, “Tiffany’s depth of writing, voice, and performance are a producer’s dream. Her material, be it the most personal of emotions, to her unique perspective on her Appalachian experience, and beyond, is done with such nuance and beauty that very few artists are able to so strongly articulate. As a collaborator you always hope to find an artist that brings such commitment.”

All Those Days of Drinking Dust features appearances from fellow Kentuckians Ben Sollee, Silas House, J. Tom Hnatow, and more. Listen to the new album below.