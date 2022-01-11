Tiny Tiny is a band from Somerset, Kentucky fronted by singer/songwriter Boone Williams. The new EP is due in February of 2022 called Softly, to the Night. We got the first single from it titled “Good Times Are Hard to Fake”. Unable to be with bandmates during this time of the pandemic, he found a new bandmate with his stepdaughter Lilly who provides percussion and vocals on the new EP. We asked Boone to tell us a bit more about the song and recording of it:

This song is the lead single from our upcoming ep ‘Softly, to the Night’, which is due out February 18th via DanceCryDance Records. I’ve had this song floating around in my head for a while but it wasn’t until this fall that I really nailed it down. It’s sort of lucky that it came out when it did because I think the thread running through the song is all about the anxiety I, and I’m sure so many other people get this time of year. I’ve been thinking more and more as I’ve gotten older that our entire society planning high stakes family reunions all at the same time is borderline masochistic.

We moved this year and recorded this ep in the new house and so much of that is tied up in the actual feeling and meaning of it, at least for me.

I’ve been doing Tiny Tiny a long time now and over the years it’s been so many different things, it’s been a full band, an electronic project, a two piece, but until this ep never a family band. Like most everyone, 2020 forced me to make changes and adapt and re think what Tiny Tiny is and can be. Eventually the person who stepped in and became a huge part of the ep was my 16 year old step daughter Lilly. She is the other voice people will hear when they listen to these songs and it’s pretty undeniable how much she brought to it.

We’re currently tightening the screws on our live set and plan to put these songs in front of people this spring.