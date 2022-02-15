In 1997 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers did a 20-night stand at the famed Fillmore in San Francisco. Now some of those iconic performances will be featured in an upcoming box set!

The news comes from a very reliable source– longtime Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell, who told Ultimate Classic Rock:

“It’s been mixed [and] I hear it is coming out,” adding, “I’m really proud of it. It was one of the greatest parts of our career. We were free to not have to play the hits every night. We changed the set list…. I’m really glad we got that on tape. Of course, we had some guest artists like John Lee Hooker, Roger McGuinn, Bo Diddley.”

While some of the Fillmore songs were included on The Live Anthology box set in 2009, this will be the first proper release focused solely on the band’s Fillmore residency.

No release date for the collection has been announced, but as we told you recently, Campbell has new music on the way from his band The Dirty Knobs.

