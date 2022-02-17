Former Louisvillian Tomberlin has a new album on the way!

I Don’t Know Who Needs to Hear This… arrives April 29th via Saddle Creek and will coincide with her tour that starts a week earlier in Paris, France. Even better? Tomberlin makes a stop at Zanzabar June 7th!

Her new single “Happy Accident” features Cass McCombs on guitar, Told Slant’s Felix Walworth on drums, and the album’s co-producer Philip Weinrobe on bass.

Of the tune Tomberlin said in a statement:

“‘Happy Accident’ is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone. Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?”

Check out the video for “Happy Accident”…

