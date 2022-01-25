Louisville-based artist Tomberlin is back with a brand new single called “idkwntht.” Featuring guest vocals from Told Slant‘s Felix Walworth, the song’s title refers to the refrain, “I don’t know who needs to hear this.” Tomberlin referred to the song as “a sonic altar of sorts.”

She went on:

It’s about taking a moment for remembrance, clarity, and setting an intention for what is to come. Kind of like a song version of writing out your intentions on a full moon. holding onto feelings, words, and past versions of ourselves and our behavior only helps when we can examine experiences once we are outside of them. then we have to let it out, let it go, and try again.

Listen to “idkwntht” below.