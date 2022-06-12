Toro y Moi on 70s Psychedelic Soul & Making a Sister Record to 2015’s What For?

Toro y Moi catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Mahal, an album that touches on his Filipino heritage while also commenting on the world at large. Chaz tells us about the repurposed WWII-era Jeep that he bought and how it ties into the record, landing on a 70s psychedelic soul and funk sound, and how he sees this as a sister album to 2015’s What For?. Bundick also tells us why he wrote a thank you to the postal service, comments on the digital era and how we consume content, having Rueben from Unknown Mortal Orchestra back as a guest, and his plans to release instrumental versions of all of his albums on their 10th anniversaries.

Watch the interview above and check out the videos below.