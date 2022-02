Mackenzie Scott, better known as Torres, released a Bandcamp double single featuring covers of Keith Urban‘s “Making Memories of Us” and Nirvana‘s “All Apologies.” Both tracks feel intimate, yet intense, at the same time. The New York-based artist’s new release is the first offering since last year’s album Thirstier.

Listen to Torres cover “Making Memories of Us” and “All Apologies” below.

Making Memories of Us / All Apologies by Torres

