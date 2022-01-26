Trampled By Turtles and Deer Tick were doing a three-day run in Texas earlier this month and took that opportunity to do a really fun collaboration.

Dubbing themselves “Tickled By Turtles”, Deer Tick singer/guitarist John McCauley shared vocals with TBT’s Dave Simonett for a cover of the classic Townes Van Zandt tune, “White Freightliner Blues”.

Check out the video, which was recorded live at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on January 14th…

