Creator of mostly electronic based experimental pop music, Corey Coffey aka Suck The Bunny, has just released a new song and video called “The Levitation Song” which is the 4th and final video for his new album A Thousand Sunsets. The video is pretty trippy and fun to look at and the song has a great beat. About Corey from Corey: I am from Mt Washington and I have been primarily a singer for Louisville bands for the last 30 years. I sang for Whatever Will, Speed of Sound and 99MPH to name a few. I started singing in bands in 1987. Suck The Bunny’s new album is streaming on most platforms now.