Mel Fisher (6 – 10 am)
John Timmons (10 – 2 pm)
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.
Otis Junior (2 – 6 pm)
2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.
5 pm – Five ‘0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.
WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)
Millennium Soul with Benny Harris (10 – 12 am)
Where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!
WFPK Overnight (12 – 5 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.