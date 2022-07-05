Mel Fisher (6 – 10 am)

John Timmons (10 – 2 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (2 – 6 pm)

2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.

5 pm – Five ‘0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Millennium Soul with Benny Harris (10 – 12 am)

Where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!

WFPK Overnight (12 – 5 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.