Today on WFPK
June 21, 2022

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm) 
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)
1 pm – Kyle Meredith’s speaks with My Morning Jacket
2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)
3:30 pm – The Paws Report with The Kentucky Humane Society – an adoptable pet is featured plus pet advice.
5 pm – Five ‘0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Millennium Soul with Benny Harris (10 – 12 am)
Where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!

WFPK Overnight (12 – 5 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.

