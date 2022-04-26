It was less than a year ago when Ty Segall released his last album, Harmonizer. But now fans already have another one to look forward to!

Segall’s 14th LP will be called Hello, Hi and will arrive July 22nd through Drag City Records.

According to a press release the album “rides through the valley of yer ol’ Canyon legends, finding an isolated place to unspool Ty’s copious reserves of nervous energy beneath an open sky. Swarms of harmony vocals caper among the clouds.”

Hello, Hi tracklist:

1. Good Morning

2. Cement

3. Over

4. Hello, Hi

5. Blue

6. Looking at You

7. Don’t Lie

8. Saturday Pt. 1

9. Saturday Pt. 2

10. Distraction

Give a listen to the title track…

