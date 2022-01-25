Ty Segall has been pretty busy.

Not only did he compose the theme for the Comedy Central show Corporate, Segall also did the soundtrack for the documentary Whirlybird, which had its premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Whirlybird is about Marika Gerrard and Zoey Tur, husband-and-wife videographers who are credited with elevating the landscape of TV news in Los Angeles with their helicopter footage, which includes that infamous OJ Simpson Bronco police chase.

Segall’s score will be available February 22nd, but he has already shared a track from it called “Story of the Century”, which you can check out here…

You can also watch the documentary trailer here…

Even better? 91.9 WFPK presents Ty Segall with Charles Moothart at Headliners Music Hall, Monday March 7th!

