Tyler Hood is a musician based in southern Indiana with a strong connection to his midwestern roots. After cofounding and writing for his first band The Hill Figs, the songwriter has recently stepped into a more personal space with his music.

For his newest album, Hood teamed up with Nashville, TN based label Anti Corps for the newest edition of a series they call The Magnolia Sessions. The production of the album gives a “semi-live” effect, as they recorded the takes outside on a late summer night, complete “with crickets chirping and mosquitos biting.”

Listen to Tyler Hood‘s newest album The Magnolia Sessions below.