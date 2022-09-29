502unes
September 29, 2022

Tyler Hood is a musician based in southern Indiana with a strong connection to his midwestern roots. After cofounding and writing for his first band The Hill Figs, the songwriter has recently stepped into a more personal space with his music.

For his newest album, Hood teamed up with Nashville, TN based label Anti Corps for the newest edition of a series they call The Magnolia Sessions. The production of the album gives a “semi-live” effect, as they recorded the takes outside on a late summer night, complete “with crickets chirping and mosquitos biting.”

Listen to Tyler Hood‘s newest album The Magnolia Sessions below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.