Louisville singer-songwriter Tyler Stiller has just released his first full-length album Tyler Stiller and the Hired Guns. We last heard from Stiller when he shared his single “Green Lights” from the new album.

After a few years of sharing singles and short EPs, Stiller recruited Juliana Rodriguez, Matthew Quinney, and Scott Edelen and dubbed them his Hired Guns. With his team in tow, he took on the task of creating an entire full-length album.

Listen to Tyler Stiller‘s new album Tyler Stiller and the Hired Guns below.