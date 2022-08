Louisville musician Tyler Stiller has shared his newest single “Green Lights.” Recorded with his band The Hired Guns, this is Stiller’s first new music of the year, following last year’s single “Diamonds and Peach Skylines” and the EP Pink Flamingo Volume 2. The new song is set to be released on the upcoming album Tyler Stiller and the Hired Guns.

Take a listen to the new track below.