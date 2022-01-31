Yesterday (January 30th) marked the 50th anniversary of the massacre that inspired U2 to write their 1983 classic, “Sunday Bloody Sunday”.

On January 30th of 1972, 13 civilians were killed by the British Army’s Parachute Regiment at a protest rally against imprisonment without trial in the Northern Ireland town of Derry. A 14th person would later die from their injuries.

To mark the solemn occasion, U2’s Bono and The Edge shared a new acoustic version with updated lyrics.

Watch the video here…

