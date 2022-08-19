Midge Ure on Howard Jones, Duet with Kate Bush, & The Man Who Sold the World

Midge Ure joins Kyle Meredith to give us an update on his current tour with Howard Jones next musical projects. The Ultravox and Visage frontman talks about having a hit with “Dear God” the first time the two toured together in 1989, a song that came from the album Answers to Nothing, which also featured a duet with Kate Bush on the song Sister and Brother. In fact, Ure takes us back to how that collaboration came to be while considering Kate Bush’s genius and current success with “Running Up That Hill.” We also get to here about Midge performing his cover of The Man Who Sold the World live for the first time on this tour, his recent collaboration with Band Electronica and it’s ties to Kraftwerk and Peter Hook, and the 3 albums that he has on the way including another solo album, 2nd orchestrated collection, and an instrumental LP.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.