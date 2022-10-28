Steve Katsikas is a hidden gem and a man of many talents here in Louisville, KY. He’s a multi-instrumentalist known best for his role as keyboardist for the Pink Floyd tribute band Dark Side of The Wall. He’s also a photographer who specializes in shooting the night sky and stars, also known as Astrophotography. In fact, some of his spectacular images will be featured during the upcoming show Dark Side of The Wall: Echoes Through The Wall at The Brown Theater on March 11, 2023. Check out his picture of the Pacman Nebula below! In addition to fronting the band Grackle, he’s a solo artist and released an album in 2019 called Hidden Village that he produced and engineered himself. He recently posted a spooky lyric video for his song “Solitary” with vampires, coffins, bats, and creepy castles, just in time for Halloween!

