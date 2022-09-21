Vera Farmiga and Cherry Jones on Faith, Sympathy, & Five Days At Memorial

Vera Farmiga and Cherry Jones sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their roles in Apple TV+’s Five Days At Memorial, which chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital and the exhausted caregivers that were forced to make

decisions that would follow them for years to come. The legendary actresses talk about taking on the roles and the responsibilities involved in telling a story based on real events in which 45 bodies were found in the aftermath of the storm, how the series reflects the breakdown of healthcare during the recent pandemic, as well as the moral ambiguity of the doctors and nurses choices coupled with the sympathy for everyone involved. We also get to hear why Jones finds herself attracted to tales of caution, especially paired with her work in Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale, the Farmiga portraying a character who is so deeply rooted in her faith.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.