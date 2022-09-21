The Alt Rock icon details But I Love You Without Mascara & a Nirvana-inspired solo cut

Louise Post catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new demo collection, But I Love You Without Mascara, a collection that preceded 2000’s Resolver. The Veruca Salt co-founder discusses how the songs were written at a time when the original lineup was breaking up and the lyrics that directly reflect her relationship with bandmate Nina Gordon at that time, as well as the famed late 90’s relationship that also inspired one of the songs, and having Pat Smear and James Iha guest on the closing track. Post then tells us about possible plans to release more demo collections, but not before her upcoming solo album – the first under her own name – which takes inspiration from Nirvana, Finneas, Billie Eilish, and others.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.